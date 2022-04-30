DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034559 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.