Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.94 EPS.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

