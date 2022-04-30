Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.94 EPS.

NYSE:DRE traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

