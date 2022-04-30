DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.55

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 29184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.22.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after buying an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,968,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

