Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $942,270.40

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Dynamic has a market cap of $942,270.40 and approximately $35.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,534.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.63 or 0.07301585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00260651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00752681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00593334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00074002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00329875 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

