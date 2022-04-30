e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00259895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,049 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,886 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

