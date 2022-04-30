Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EBMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.