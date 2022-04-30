East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

