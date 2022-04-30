Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,087 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 1.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after buying an additional 178,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

