Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,578 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BankUnited by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 770,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

