Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

