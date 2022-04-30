Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 93,377 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,771,000 after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.