Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,490. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

