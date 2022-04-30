Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 225,204 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,204 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FHN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.