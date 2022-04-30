Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,647 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises about 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 374,186 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 1,032,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,626. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.