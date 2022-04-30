Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,585 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Delek US worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 122,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,786 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

