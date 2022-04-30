Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.99. 7,029,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.