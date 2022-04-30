Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,522 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.13% of Eastern Bankshares worth $42,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $227,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,551. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.