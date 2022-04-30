Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.