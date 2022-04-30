Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 1,201,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,530. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 176,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

