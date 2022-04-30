Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EBCOY stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

