Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

