Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,313,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.34. 1,540,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,682. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

