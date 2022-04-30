Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $191.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.