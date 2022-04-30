Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.82

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 9,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

