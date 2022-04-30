EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHVVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,627. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical psychedelics and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

