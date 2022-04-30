Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $2,240.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00259165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,524,255 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

