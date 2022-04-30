Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

EENEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.57) to GBX 1,350 ($17.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.