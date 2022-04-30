Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading Up 3.6%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 38,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 17,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the acquisition of precious metal royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.