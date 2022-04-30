Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $369.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.06.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.13. 3,910,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $181.19 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.96.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.