Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

LLY stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.25 and a 200-day moving average of $262.96. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.06.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.