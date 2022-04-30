Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $181.19 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.06.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

