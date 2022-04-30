Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.06.

LLY traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.96. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $181.19 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

