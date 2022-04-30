Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

ELYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered Eliem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eliem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

ELYM stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

