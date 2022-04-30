Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.