Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBS. Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

EBS stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

