Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPWR stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 295,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

