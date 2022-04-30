Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.02 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Shares of WIRE opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

