Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.05% of Energizer worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Energizer by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2,372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 178,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 466,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

