Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 219,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Energy Transfer worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,325,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,502,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366,404. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.