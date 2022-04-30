Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,059. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

