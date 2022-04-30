Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.