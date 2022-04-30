Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

NYSEAMERICAN ELA remained flat at $$5.43 during trading on Friday. 97,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

