EpiK Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $841,976.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.55 or 0.07274205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00054677 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

