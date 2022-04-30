Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $880.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $719.08 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.12 and a 200-day moving average of $759.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

