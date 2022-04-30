Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 3,661,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.