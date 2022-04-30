Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.25.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

