Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

