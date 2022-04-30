Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.60 target price for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

