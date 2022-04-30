Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GMBLP stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

